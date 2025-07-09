Colombian-U.S. Diplomacy: A Path to Reconciliation Amid Turmoil

The Colombian ambassador to the U.S. took a reconciliatory stance upon his return to Washington after a diplomatic dispute involving allegations of interference by U.S. Republican leaders in Colombia's politics. Ambassador Daniel Garcia Pena clarified that neither the U.S. government nor Senator Marco Rubio played a role in any coup attempt against Colombia's state.

Previously, Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused Rubio of being involved in a conspiracy to unseat his leftist administration. This led to both countries recalling their top diplomats for consultation. However, Petro has since softened his approach, indicating a preference for constructive dialogue in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The letter, made public by Colombian media, acknowledged that Petro's previous statements might have been perceived as too harsh. Meanwhile, reports suggest past efforts by former Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva to propose a plan to remove Petro from office, which failed and has led to Leyva being under investigation. These developments highlight a turbulent yet hopeful path towards diplomatic resolution.