Kevin Hassett: Front-runner for Federal Reserve Chair

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett is emerging as a leading candidate for the position of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The report, which cites sources familiar with the situation, indicates that Hassett met with President Donald Trump twice in June to discuss the role.

President Trump has previously mentioned that he is considering three or four candidates for the key position, which reportedly includes former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, current Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, particularly regarding Powell's stance on interest rates.

Jerome Powell is slated to remain in office until May 2026, but Trump is contemplating naming a successor well before then.