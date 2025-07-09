Raj Thackeray's Media Blackout: MNS Leaders Silenced Amid Political Tensions
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has barred his party members, including official spokespersons, from speaking to the media or posting on social platforms without prior approval. This directive follows a gathering with cousin Uddhav Thackeray and amid rising tensions over Marathi pride protests.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has imposed a strict media blackout on his party members, forbidding them from engaging with journalists or posting personal views on social platforms without his explicit permission.
The directive was announced after Thackeray shared the stage with cousin Uddhav Thackeray at a Mumbai event celebrating the rollback of government resolutions concerning Hindi introduction in state schools. This rare political alignment has energized party cadres.
The media silence comes amid heightened political tensions in the state, particularly after a shopkeeper was attacked for refusing to speak Marathi, prompting MNS and other groups to lead protests emphasizing Marathi pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
