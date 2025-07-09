Philippine Defense Strategy: Balancing Diplomacy and Deterrence Amidst China's Expansion

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro emphasized that China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific are driven by longstanding strategic goals rather than U.S. policies. During the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Teodoro clarified that China's regional agenda is 'pre-determined' by its leadership, independent of any American influence.

The South China Sea remains a contentious zone with overlapping territorial claims. Despite heightened tensions, Teodoro downplayed fears of imminent warfare, attributing stability to prevailing internal conditions within China. He reiterated the significance of a strong deterrent backed by diplomacy, asserting Manila's commitment to countering illegal Chinese incursions.

Efforts to modernize the Philippine military include substantial investments in advanced combat aircraft and other defense enhancements. Teodoro also acknowledged ASEAN's proactive measures, like developing a code of conduct to address China's expanding activities. With strong domestic support for current policies, any reversal seems unlikely moving towards 2028.