Philippine Defense Strategy: Balancing Diplomacy and Deterrence Amidst China's Expansion
Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro asserts that China's aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific is not influenced by U.S. policy but stems from its own strategic ambitions. While dismissing the prospect of imminent conflict, he emphasizes the importance of deterrence and alliances in response to tensions in the South China Sea.
Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro emphasized that China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific are driven by longstanding strategic goals rather than U.S. policies. During the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Teodoro clarified that China's regional agenda is 'pre-determined' by its leadership, independent of any American influence.
The South China Sea remains a contentious zone with overlapping territorial claims. Despite heightened tensions, Teodoro downplayed fears of imminent warfare, attributing stability to prevailing internal conditions within China. He reiterated the significance of a strong deterrent backed by diplomacy, asserting Manila's commitment to countering illegal Chinese incursions.
Efforts to modernize the Philippine military include substantial investments in advanced combat aircraft and other defense enhancements. Teodoro also acknowledged ASEAN's proactive measures, like developing a code of conduct to address China's expanding activities. With strong domestic support for current policies, any reversal seems unlikely moving towards 2028.
ALSO READ
ILO Launches Green and Digital Skills Project for ASEAN Youth in Construction
Britain's Bold Move: Expanding Nuclear Deterrence with F-35A Jets
India-Thailand Tech Collaboration: Boosting ASEAN Future
India Hosts First ASEAN–India Cruise Dialogue to Boost Maritime Tourism
Charting New Waters: India and ASEAN Set Sail for Cruise Tourism