Bihar Bandh: Opposition Unites to Protest Electoral Roll Revision

Traffic chaos ensued in Bihar on Wednesday as opposition party workers enforced a statewide bandh, protesting the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly elections. The Mahagathbandhan claims that the revisions may disenfranchise key voter groups, including migrants and marginalized communities.

Key political figures like Rahul Gandhi of Congress and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD are at the forefront of a planned march to the Election Commission's Patna office, underscoring the issue's importance for the INDIA bloc. Roads across Patna and beyond, including Mahatma Gandhi Setu, were blocked by protesters inciting disruption.

In an affirmation of widespread dissent, local leader Pappu Yadav and his followers obstructed train operations in Purnea and nearby areas. Despite the bandh's intensity, the state has ensured that security remains tight, with arrangements set for the upcoming local bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)