A Meeting of Minds: Abdullah and Banerjee Unite for Strategic Talks
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat. Discussions will likely focus on opposition strategies for the monsoon session of Parliament. This meeting follows the first post-Pahalgam terror attack in April.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat on July 10, as confirmed by a senior official on Wednesday.
The gathering, termed a 'courtesy meet' by state bureaucrats, offers the leaders a chance to discuss opposition strategies for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.
This meeting marks the first encounter between the two since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April, during which 26 individuals lost their lives.
