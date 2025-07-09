Delhi CM Gupta's First 'Jansunwai': A New Era of Public Engagement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched her first 'Jansunwai' session at her camp office on Raj Niwas Marg this Wednesday, marking a significant step in her administration's focus on public engagement.

This camp office, inaugurated last Friday, aims to be a central hub where citizens can express their concerns directly to the government. The CM reinforced public service as the primary duty of her government at the inauguration.

Chief Minister Gupta, assigned two bungalows by the Public Works Department, utilizes one as a residence and the other as her official space, emphasizing her commitment to open governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)