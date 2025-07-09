Left Menu

Delhi CM Gupta's First 'Jansunwai': A New Era of Public Engagement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held her inaugural 'Jansunwai' at her newly opened camp office on Raj Niwas Marg. She addressed public grievances and highlighted the importance of public service. The Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan will serve as a hub for citizens' concerns and suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:03 IST
Delhi CM Gupta's First 'Jansunwai': A New Era of Public Engagement
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched her first 'Jansunwai' session at her camp office on Raj Niwas Marg this Wednesday, marking a significant step in her administration's focus on public engagement.

This camp office, inaugurated last Friday, aims to be a central hub where citizens can express their concerns directly to the government. The CM reinforced public service as the primary duty of her government at the inauguration.

Chief Minister Gupta, assigned two bungalows by the Public Works Department, utilizes one as a residence and the other as her official space, emphasizing her commitment to open governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025