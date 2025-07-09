Left Menu

Speculation Intensifies Over Leadership Change in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fueling speculation about a leadership change. Amid reports of an informal agreement for Shivakumar to become Chief Minister halfway through the term, the Congress faces internal scrutiny as discussions about future leadership intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz following a notable meeting between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The encounter has intensified speculation about potential changes in the state's leadership.

Recent reports suggest Shivakumar has been advocating for the chief ministerial post amid an 'understanding' that he will assume the role halfway through the current government's five-year term. Despite denials from both Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, conjecture persists within the party.

Facing scrutiny, the Karnataka Congress is navigating delicate leadership dynamics as it nears the halfway point of its administration. Shivakumar's prominent role in the party's election victory positions him as a significant contender for the top job, keeping discussions animated in political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

