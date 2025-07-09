Controversy Surrounds Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule voiced apprehensions on Wednesday regarding the Election Commission of India's decision for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. She described these actions in the backdrop of questions about the democratic process as 'unfortunate' and urged the Commission to showcase impartiality by ensuring a transparent procedure.

Sule told reporters of the necessity for the Election Commission to reassure the nation of its independence from political influences amid the ongoing questions about election integrity. Her remarks follow the announcement of the SIR, which has already sparked concerns among opposition parties.

The controversy saw Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav spearheading the 'Bihar Bandh' protest in Patna against ECI's actions. At the rally, Gandhi accused the Commission of attempting electoral manipulation similar to Maharashtra, alleging dubious increment in voter counts between different elections and warning against repeated patterns of vote tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)