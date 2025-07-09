Karnataka's Political Landscape: Shivakumar Dismisses Leadership Rumors

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has rejected rumors about changes in leadership within the Congress-led state government, stating unequivocally that there are no current plans for a cabinet reshuffle.

In an effort to dispel speculation regarding a rotational chief ministership involving himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar highlighted their unified approach to addressing state issues by meeting central ministers.

Among ongoing priorities are demands for early clearance on major water projects vital to addressing acute shortages in drought-prone districts, and continued dialogue concerning inter-state water allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)