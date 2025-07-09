Karnataka's Political Landscape: Shivakumar Dismisses Leadership Rumors
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denied speculation of a leadership change within the Congress-led state government, clarifying that there are no current plans for a cabinet reshuffle. Amidst rumors of a rotational chief minister arrangement, Shivakumar emphasized ongoing efforts to address critical water projects and meet central ministers for state issues.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has rejected rumors about changes in leadership within the Congress-led state government, stating unequivocally that there are no current plans for a cabinet reshuffle.
In an effort to dispel speculation regarding a rotational chief ministership involving himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar highlighted their unified approach to addressing state issues by meeting central ministers.
Among ongoing priorities are demands for early clearance on major water projects vital to addressing acute shortages in drought-prone districts, and continued dialogue concerning inter-state water allocations.
