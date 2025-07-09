Left Menu

Calm Kremlin Faces U.S. Criticism

The Kremlin responds calmly to criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the desire to fix strained U.S.-Russia relations. Trump recently approved sending U.S. defensive weapons to Ukraine, highlighting frustrations with Russia amid unresolved conflict issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:43 IST
Calm Kremlin Faces U.S. Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin maintained composure following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating a commitment to mend the tense ties between Washington and Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov communicated through a reporter call that Russia remains "calm" and anticipates ongoing dialogues aimed at repairing the "broken" U.S.-Russia relationship. This response came after Trump's Tuesday decision to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine, signaling his discontent towards the Russian leader.

While Trump initially promised swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kremlin's Peskov emphasized Trump's growing awareness of the complexity involved, with the U.S.'s peace-brokering efforts facing hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025