Calm Kremlin Faces U.S. Criticism
The Kremlin responds calmly to criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the desire to fix strained U.S.-Russia relations. Trump recently approved sending U.S. defensive weapons to Ukraine, highlighting frustrations with Russia amid unresolved conflict issues.
The Kremlin maintained composure following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating a commitment to mend the tense ties between Washington and Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov communicated through a reporter call that Russia remains "calm" and anticipates ongoing dialogues aimed at repairing the "broken" U.S.-Russia relationship. This response came after Trump's Tuesday decision to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine, signaling his discontent towards the Russian leader.
While Trump initially promised swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kremlin's Peskov emphasized Trump's growing awareness of the complexity involved, with the U.S.'s peace-brokering efforts facing hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
