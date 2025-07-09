Sanctions Extended on Mexican Banks: A Blow to Financial Operations
The U.S. Treasury has extended deadlines related to a prohibition on transactions with three Mexican financial institutions, identified for alleged money laundering connected to fentanyl. The entities, CiBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, are under scrutiny as primary money laundering concerns.
The U.S. Treasury has announced an extension of its deadline for prohibiting certain transactions with three Mexican financial institutions. This extension pushes the cutoff to September 4, following previous sanctions imposed last month due to suspected money laundering activities linked to fentanyl.
Central to these actions are CiBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, which the Treasury has labeled as 'primary money laundering concerns.' The institutions came under fire when linked to illegal activities surrounding the sale and distribution of fentanyl.
This move signifies a continued effort by U.S. authorities to combat international drug trafficking and money laundering schemes, highlighting the financial sector's crucial role in monitoring and reporting suspicious activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
