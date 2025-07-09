Trump's Tariff Shakeup: New Rates Announced

In a move underlining his 'America First' doctrine, U.S. President Donald Trump issued new tariffs that will reform international trade relations. The announcement on Wednesday indicated shifts in rates for several countries, a continuation of Trump's aggressive trade strategies.

The modified tariffs will affect a diverse group of countries including Algeria, Bangladesh, and Japan. Tariff rates for these nations saw adjustments, either upward or downward, reflecting the ongoing negotiations and recalibrations of import-export relationships.

A deadline extension to August 1 has been granted for further negotiation, providing some nations time to renegotiate terms. As global trade continues to evolve under Trump's policies, these shifts highlight the administration's bid to prioritize American economic interests.