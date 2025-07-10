Kazakhstan Ready for Constructive Dialogue Amid New Tariffs
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed readiness for dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump after tariffs were imposed on Kazakhstan's exports, with exemptions for key commodities. Despite the tariffs, Kazakhstan aims to resolve trade issues while maintaining its strong export relationship with the U.S., amounting to $4.2 billion in 2024.
Amid escalating tensions in global trade, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling his readiness for constructive dialogue following the imposition of new tariffs. This comes after the U.S. announced a 25% duty on goods from Kazakhstan, part of a broader trade confrontation under the Trump administration's 'America First' policy.
Effective from August 1, products exported from Kazakhstan to the U.S. will incur a 25% tariff, though significant exports like oil, uranium, and silver are exempt. Despite the tariffs, Kazakhstan looks forward to addressing trade disparities through discussions, as indicated in Tokayev's letter to the U.S. President.
Kazakhstan's trade with the United States, a robust $4.2 billion in 2024, underscores a vital economic relationship, with crude oil being the primary export. The Kazakh leader remains hopeful for a compromise, demonstrating commitment to sustaining and growing economic ties with the U.S.
