Left Menu

Kazakhstan Ready for Constructive Dialogue Amid New Tariffs

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed readiness for dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump after tariffs were imposed on Kazakhstan's exports, with exemptions for key commodities. Despite the tariffs, Kazakhstan aims to resolve trade issues while maintaining its strong export relationship with the U.S., amounting to $4.2 billion in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:22 IST
Kazakhstan Ready for Constructive Dialogue Amid New Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Amid escalating tensions in global trade, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling his readiness for constructive dialogue following the imposition of new tariffs. This comes after the U.S. announced a 25% duty on goods from Kazakhstan, part of a broader trade confrontation under the Trump administration's 'America First' policy.

Effective from August 1, products exported from Kazakhstan to the U.S. will incur a 25% tariff, though significant exports like oil, uranium, and silver are exempt. Despite the tariffs, Kazakhstan looks forward to addressing trade disparities through discussions, as indicated in Tokayev's letter to the U.S. President.

Kazakhstan's trade with the United States, a robust $4.2 billion in 2024, underscores a vital economic relationship, with crude oil being the primary export. The Kazakh leader remains hopeful for a compromise, demonstrating commitment to sustaining and growing economic ties with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025