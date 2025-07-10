Court Clears TMC Leaders in Protest Case

In a significant legal decision, a Delhi court has discharged ten prominent TMC leaders, among them Derek O'Brien and Saket Gokhale, in a controversial protest case. The leaders were initially accused of defying prohibitory orders outside the Election Commission of India last year.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal provided the ruling, though a comprehensive order is still forthcoming. Previously, on May 13, the court had granted bail to those implicated, further demonstrating legal lenience in this politically sensitive case.

The protest, challenging central agencies like the CBI and ED, was considered unlawful by Delhi Police for its circumvention of Section 144. Nonetheless, the order to discharge suggests potential legal scrutiny of these allegations, with political undertones definig the case dynamics.