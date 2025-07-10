Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Probe into Gujarat Bridge Collapse as Criticism Mounts

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi demands a thorough investigation into the Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat that claimed 15 lives. Criticism of BJP leadership follows, amid ongoing rescue operations led by NDRF and SDRF. Congress accuses government incompetence and corruption as contributing factors to the tragedy.

Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Probe into Gujarat Bridge Collapse as Criticism Mounts
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara, which resulted in 15 fatalities, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for an exhaustive investigation into the incident. Rescue efforts, conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), continue amid swelling criticism from opposition leaders.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the ruling BJP and central government, labeling recent incidents like the bridge collapse and Ahmedabad plane crash as symptoms of a 'leadership crisis', rampant corruption, and incompetence. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi termed the Vadodara incident 'extremely unfortunate', urging for accountability.

As rescue teams work tirelessly, Vadodara officials report that recovery efforts are hindered by adverse weather conditions and rising water levels in the Mahisagar river. A portion of the bridge collapsed, tragically taking vehicles and passengers down with it. Efforts are underway to stabilize an empty tanker precariously balanced at the site.

