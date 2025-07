India's Diplomatic Triumphs: Modi's Historic Five-Nation Tour

India achieved several key diplomatic milestones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour, the BJP announced on Thursday. Among these were consensus against terrorism at the BRICS summit and agreements for acquiring critical and rare earth materials.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissed US President Donald Trump's tariff threats against BRICS members as a domestic issue for the United States. He emphasized India's focus on protecting its military, diplomatic, and trade interests under Modi's leadership.

Trivedi highlighted India's growing global role as demonstrated by its simultaneous membership in BRICS and QUAD. Agreements with countries like Ghana and Namibia were highlighted for reducing dependency on China for critical minerals, vital for India's economy.