Modi's Global Tour: Strengthening India's Stature
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour, India strengthened global ties, achieved consensus against terrorism at BRICS, secured agreements for critical materials, and deepened its diaspora connections. The BJP praised his leadership and emphasized India's growing international influence and strategic interests.
In a significant diplomatic tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bolstered India's international standing by visiting five nations and securing pivotal agreements. The BJP lauded this as an era-defining moment, highlighting the consensus against terrorism achieved at the BRICS summit, alongside arrangements for critical and rare earth materials.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing the media, dismissed US President Donald Trump's tariff threats against BRICS members, insisting on India's commitment to protecting its interests. He affirmed that Modi's leadership ensures safeguarding military, diplomatic, and trade priorities, despite the challenges.
Trivedi further emphasized India's evolving role on the global stage, marked by rewarding agreements with countries like Ghana and Namibia for critical minerals. Modi's tour also reinforced India's social and cultural ties, underlining the diaspora's contribution to the nation's international influence.
