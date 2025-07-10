Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Affirms Full Term Amidst Leadership Speculations

Congress MLC Yathindra assured that his father, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will complete his five-year term amidst speculations of a leadership change. Despite ongoing discussions, the Congress high command has not considered this issue. Siddaramaiah dismissed claims of a power-sharing agreement with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Mysuru | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:01 IST
Siddaramaiah Affirms Full Term Amidst Leadership Speculations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to complete his term despite persistent rumors of a looming leadership change within the state's political circles. His son, Congress MLC Yathindra, strongly affirmed that Siddaramaiah will fulfill his five-year tenure amidst speculation and conjecture.

Addressing the press in Mysuru, Yathindra emphasized that only the Congress high command and legislative assembly members can decide on any leadership change. His comments came as speculation over a potential power shift involving Deputy CM D K Shivakumar continued to swirl.

The rumors stem from an alleged power-sharing deal within the Congress, yet top party officials have consistently denied any such plans. Siddaramaiah's stance remains firm, signaling his resolve to stay on course as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

