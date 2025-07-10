UK's Missile Transfer to Ukraine: A Strategic Move

Angela Rayner, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister, is poised to sign a significant agreement on Thursday, aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This strategic deal involves supplying more than 5,000 air defense missiles from Thales and underscores the United Kingdom's ongoing support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing challenges.

The announcement, originally made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this year, will be formalized at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, where Rayner will also confirm the provision of up to 283 million pounds in bilateral assistance over the next year.