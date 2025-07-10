Left Menu

Reddy Blasts Government Over Farmer Harassment in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for mistreating farmers during his visit to Banagarupalem. He claims the current government under N Chandrababu Naidu is ignoring farmers' struggles and not providing a fair price for crops. Reddy highlighted distressing conditions affecting 76,000 mango farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:44 IST
Reddy Blasts Government Over Farmer Harassment in Andhra Pradesh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condemned the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged mistreatment of farmers during his visit to Banagarupalem mango market yard in Chittoor district.

Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA coalition government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, of misrepresenting the farmers' struggles and enacting repressive policies.

He highlighted the plight of 76,000 mango farmers forced to discard their crops due to unfair pricing, alleging it reflects broader policy failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

