Reddy Blasts Government Over Farmer Harassment in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condemned the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged mistreatment of farmers during his visit to Banagarupalem mango market yard in Chittoor district.

Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA coalition government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, of misrepresenting the farmers' struggles and enacting repressive policies.

He highlighted the plight of 76,000 mango farmers forced to discard their crops due to unfair pricing, alleging it reflects broader policy failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)