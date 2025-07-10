MDMK's Durai Vaiko Issues Apology Over Media Scuffle
MDMK leader Durai Vaiko apologized for an incident where party workers allegedly confronted journalists during a party event in Sattur, Tamil Nadu. The scuffle occurred after journalists recorded empty chairs at the venue, but Vaiko emphasized maintaining good relations with the press and emphasized the importance of press freedom.
MDMK leader Durai Vaiko has issued an apology following an incident where his party workers allegedly confronted members of the media during a party event in Sattur, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu.
The conflict arose during an MDMK meeting for the Tirunelveli mandal on July 9, led by MDMK chief Vaiko, when journalists reportedly captured footage of empty chairs at the venue. This led to a confrontation between party workers and journalists.
Durai Vaiko, highlighting Vaiko's long-standing amicable relations with the press, stressed the necessity of press freedom for a thriving democracy, and expressed deep regret for the incident on behalf of the party.
