US and Russia Exchange New Ideas for Ukraine Peace Talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia to discuss new ideas for Ukraine peace talks. Rubio described it as a new approach but did not elaborate. He noted President Trump's frustration with Russia's inflexibility in resolving the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:12 IST
In a bid to explore new avenues for peace in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged innovative ideas during their meeting in Malaysia on Thursday.
Rubio described the discussions as a fresh approach to the ongoing conflict, though he cautioned against seeing it as a guaranteed solution. Without detailing the ideas, he stated that he plans to present the concept to President Donald Trump.
Expressing President Trump's disappointment over Russia's lack of flexibility, Rubio emphasized the US's ongoing commitment to seek opportunities for conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
