Jharkhand Congress Strives for JMM Seat Allocation in Bihar Polls

K Raju, the Jharkhand Congress in-charge, declared the party's commitment to ensuring seat allocation for the JMM, its alliance partner, in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. This strategic effort underscores Congress's role within the coalition ahead of the key polls.

JMM, a major partner in Jharkhand's ruling coalition, plans to contest 12–15 seats in Bihar's assembly elections. Final decisions on this strategic move hinge on consultations with the INDIA bloc partners, highlighting the need for careful alliance management in the run-up to the elections, expected in October or November.

Raju also announced efforts to strengthen Congress's organizational structure within Jharkhand, including the formation of various committees at the block, Gram Panchayat, and ward levels. Additionally, the party plans to advocate for the Sarna religious code and criticize the Election Commission's voter roll revision, which they claim targets marginalized communities.