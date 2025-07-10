Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Strives for JMM Seat Allocation in Bihar Polls

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju announced the party's efforts to secure seats for alliance partner JMM in the Bihar assembly elections. The JMM aims to contest 12–15 seats, with decisions pending consultations with INDIA bloc partners. The Congress also focuses on strengthening its organizational base in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:40 IST
Jharkhand Congress Strives for JMM Seat Allocation in Bihar Polls
  • Country:
  • India

K Raju, the Jharkhand Congress in-charge, declared the party's commitment to ensuring seat allocation for the JMM, its alliance partner, in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. This strategic effort underscores Congress's role within the coalition ahead of the key polls.

JMM, a major partner in Jharkhand's ruling coalition, plans to contest 12–15 seats in Bihar's assembly elections. Final decisions on this strategic move hinge on consultations with the INDIA bloc partners, highlighting the need for careful alliance management in the run-up to the elections, expected in October or November.

Raju also announced efforts to strengthen Congress's organizational structure within Jharkhand, including the formation of various committees at the block, Gram Panchayat, and ward levels. Additionally, the party plans to advocate for the Sarna religious code and criticize the Election Commission's voter roll revision, which they claim targets marginalized communities.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025