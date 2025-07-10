Left Menu

Targeted Attack Claims Life of ANP Leader and Policeman in Pakistan

Awami National Party leader Maulana Khan Zeb and a policeman were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bajaur, Pakistan. The attack occurred during campaigning for a peace parade, with no group claiming responsibility. ANP leaders condemned the incident, calling it an assault on peace and Pashtun identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:25 IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday, unidentified gunmen shot and killed Awami National Party leader Maulana Khan Zeb along with a policeman in the Bajaur district of northwestern Pakistan, as confirmed by police sources.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq reported to the media that the attackers targeted Khan Zeb while he was campaigning for an upcoming peace parade. The assailants, riding motorcycles, opened fire in Shindai Mor, which led to the politician suffering critical injuries. Despite medical intervention, Khan Zeb succumbed to his wounds.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the Awami National Party, with President Senator Aimal Wali Khan and KPK President Mian Ifitkhar Hussain condemning the attack, describing it as an assault on both the party and the greater Pashtun consciousness. KPK Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has pledged to apprehend those responsible and uphold the law.

