Escalating Tensions: Russia's Unrelenting Assault on Ukraine

Russia unleashed a powerful drone and missile assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, overnight, killing at least two individuals and igniting widespread fires. This latest barrage follows what is considered the heaviest drone attack of the war, prompting Ukrainian residents to seek refuge amidst the chaos.

According to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, the relentless assault left at least 22 people wounded during an intense and distressing night. The ten-hour onslaught involved Russia firing 397 Shahed and decoy drones, along with cruise and ballistic missiles, targeting Kyiv and five other regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks as a 'clear escalation of Russian terror.' Despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating renewed diplomatic exchanges, peace negotiations have stalled, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov citing no planned date for further talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)