Punjab Assembly's Somber Session: Tributes and Tensions

The Punjab Assembly convened a special two-day session, adjourning the first day after 11 minutes dedicated to tributes. Obituaries were read for victims of tragic events including an Ahmedabad plane crash and the Abohar businessman murder. Debate ensued over the state police's handling of the latter case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:57 IST
The Punjab Assembly's special session commenced on Thursday, but activities were cut short, culminating in an abrupt adjournment after a mere 11 minutes devoted to obituary references. Tributes were paid to victims of recent tragedies, including the Ahmedabad plane crash and the murder of Abohar businessman Sanjay Verma.

A request was made by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora to honor those who perished in the plane incident on June 12, while AAP MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir pushed for recognition of Verma, shot dead in July. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan commended the Punjab Police for their swift response in the murder case.

However, the state's opposition leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, raised concerns about the police's effectiveness and clarity in the case, highlighting a climate of fear in the region. Additionally, tributes were offered to other notable persons who recently passed away, with a solemn two-minute silence observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

