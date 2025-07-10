Punjab Assembly or Political Theatre: Bajwa Critiques AAP's 11-Minute Session
Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP government for reducing state assembly proceedings to a 'theatre' after an 11-minute session that cost Rs 1 crore. Bajwa raised concerns over the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and called for more substantial legislative discussions.
In a dramatic critique, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa denounced the ruling AAP government for conducting a mere 11-minute session on the opening day of the special assembly. Bajwa labeled this swift adjournment a 'mockery of democracy' and questioned the Rs 1 crore expenditure for such a brief sitting.
The session, truncated after mere obituary references, drew Bajwa's ire as he pointed to unresolved issues such as law and order and a land pooling scheme that warranted discussion. In his letter to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa formally requested an extension of the session.
Adding to his criticism, Bajwa noted the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, labeling the Punjab government's operations as being increasingly controlled by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi. He urged the people of Punjab to demand transparency and accountability from the AAP leadership.
