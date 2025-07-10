Left Menu

Punjab Assembly or Political Theatre: Bajwa Critiques AAP's 11-Minute Session

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP government for reducing state assembly proceedings to a 'theatre' after an 11-minute session that cost Rs 1 crore. Bajwa raised concerns over the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and called for more substantial legislative discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:05 IST
Punjab Assembly or Political Theatre: Bajwa Critiques AAP's 11-Minute Session
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic critique, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa denounced the ruling AAP government for conducting a mere 11-minute session on the opening day of the special assembly. Bajwa labeled this swift adjournment a 'mockery of democracy' and questioned the Rs 1 crore expenditure for such a brief sitting.

The session, truncated after mere obituary references, drew Bajwa's ire as he pointed to unresolved issues such as law and order and a land pooling scheme that warranted discussion. In his letter to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa formally requested an extension of the session.

Adding to his criticism, Bajwa noted the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, labeling the Punjab government's operations as being increasingly controlled by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi. He urged the people of Punjab to demand transparency and accountability from the AAP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025