SDF Demands Transparency and Financial Accountability from SKM Government

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has raised concerns over the current SKM government's policies, calling for transparency in financial matters. The party criticized increased taxes and lack of support for citizens, demanding a white paper to inform the public of the state's financial situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:21 IST
  India

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Thursday voiced strong criticisms of the SKM government's handling of state affairs, particularly questioning its financial management. The SDF has urged the government to publish a white paper detailing the state's financial condition.

The opposition party highlighted several grievances, including delays in payments to retired staff, issues with salary equity among public servants, and an increase in taxes and fees, which are seen as burdens to the public. Furthermore, the party claimed the government lacked transparency in its spending practices.

Allegations were also made regarding the appointment of advisors despite financial strains, with concerns over the neglect of rural development and insufficient support for farmers and working-class citizens. The SDF accused the SKM government of prioritizing political agendas over public welfare, labeling its actions as anti-poor.

