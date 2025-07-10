Shashi Tharoor's Chief Ministerial Aspirations Stir UDF Debate

K Muraleedharan, a senior Congress leader, has openly criticized Shashi Tharoor after a survey identified him as a favorite for chief minister among UDF leaders in Kerala. Muraleedharan questioned Tharoor's party allegiance, emphasizing the Congress's commitment to winning upcoming elections rather than engaging in controversies.

Muraleedharan pointed out that several senior leaders in the Kerala Congress unit are candidates for the chief minister's position, suggesting a decision would be based on the party's established framework and not merely public opinion surveys.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Tharoor and the party's central leadership, following Tharoor's controversial reactions to the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, the private survey, endorsed by Tharoor on social media, found 28.3% support for his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)