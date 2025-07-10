Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor's Chief Ministerial Aspirations Stir UDF Debate

K Muraleedharan criticizes Shashi Tharoor following a survey naming him as the top choice for Kerala's chief minister among UDF leaders. Muraleedharan highlighted the party's focus on electoral victory and disputes over unnecessary controversies, amid growing tensions between Tharoor and Congress's central leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:58 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

K Muraleedharan, a senior Congress leader, has openly criticized Shashi Tharoor after a survey identified him as a favorite for chief minister among UDF leaders in Kerala. Muraleedharan questioned Tharoor's party allegiance, emphasizing the Congress's commitment to winning upcoming elections rather than engaging in controversies.

Muraleedharan pointed out that several senior leaders in the Kerala Congress unit are candidates for the chief minister's position, suggesting a decision would be based on the party's established framework and not merely public opinion surveys.

This comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Tharoor and the party's central leadership, following Tharoor's controversial reactions to the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, the private survey, endorsed by Tharoor on social media, found 28.3% support for his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

