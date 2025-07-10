Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Amid Legal Battle
A federal judge has temporarily barred former President Trump's administration from enforcing an order that denies citizenship to some U.S.-born babies. Judge Joseph Laplante's ruling leverages a legal exception to contest the policy. The contentious order would affect over 150,000 newborns annually if implemented.
On Thursday, a federal judge halted former President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing an order that would deny U.S. citizenship to certain babies born in America. This decision came after U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante was urged by immigrant rights advocates to grant class action status to affected families.
In remarks made following the decision, Laplante recognized the potential harm the order could cause, calling citizenship 'the greatest privilege that exists in the world.' The judge agreed to let the case proceed as a class action, enabling a fresh legal battle against Trump's immigration policies.
Response to the ruling was polarized. The ACLU welcomed it as a defense of citizens' rights, while the Trump administration condemned it as legally unsound. Despite this legal pause, the fight over the policy's future continues to unfold across multiple courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
