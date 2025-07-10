Coalition of the Willing: International Force Plans Headquarters in Paris for Post-Ceasefire in Ukraine

Countries prepared to contribute troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine have committed to establishing a headquarters in Paris, enabling swift deployment once hostilities in Russia's war on Ukraine cease.

A notable U.S. delegation attended the group's meeting for the first time on Thursday, including retired Lt Gen Keith Kellogg and Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Their presence highlighted the growing international commitment to Ukraine's recovery efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated via videoconference. They endorsed the formation of the Multinational Force Ukraine, which will eventually rotate its headquarters to London. The force aims to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities and secure critical regions like the Black Sea.

