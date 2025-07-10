Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: International Force Plans Headquarters in Paris for Post-Ceasefire in Ukraine

Countries ready to provide troops for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine have decided on Paris as the headquarters for their operations post-ceasefire. The meeting, attended by U.S. delegation members and notable politicians, highlighted significant international commitments to Ukraine's recovery and future security against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:45 IST
Coalition of the Willing: International Force Plans Headquarters in Paris for Post-Ceasefire in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Italy

Countries prepared to contribute troops to a peacekeeping force in Ukraine have committed to establishing a headquarters in Paris, enabling swift deployment once hostilities in Russia's war on Ukraine cease.

A notable U.S. delegation attended the group's meeting for the first time on Thursday, including retired Lt Gen Keith Kellogg and Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Their presence highlighted the growing international commitment to Ukraine's recovery efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated via videoconference. They endorsed the formation of the Multinational Force Ukraine, which will eventually rotate its headquarters to London. The force aims to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities and secure critical regions like the Black Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025