Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes PM Modi's Foreign Visits

In a pointed critique, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing foreign trips over domestic issues, questioning the PM's dedication to addressing the needs of 140 crore Indians.

Mann derisively referenced Modi's acceptance of honors from countries with populations as small as 10,000, contrasting it with India's significant challenges. He highlighted the absence of Modi's press conferences for over a decade, further intensifying his critique.

The Ministry of External Affairs responded sharply, calling Mann's comments irresponsible and distancing the Indian government from such remarks, as Modi returned from a five-nation tour.