Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes PM Modi's Foreign Visits
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his frequent foreign visits, accusing him of neglecting India's 140 crore people. Mann mocked Modi for accepting foreign honors from small countries and highlighted Modi's lack of press conferences over the past 11 years.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing foreign trips over domestic issues, questioning the PM's dedication to addressing the needs of 140 crore Indians.
Mann derisively referenced Modi's acceptance of honors from countries with populations as small as 10,000, contrasting it with India's significant challenges. He highlighted the absence of Modi's press conferences for over a decade, further intensifying his critique.
The Ministry of External Affairs responded sharply, calling Mann's comments irresponsible and distancing the Indian government from such remarks, as Modi returned from a five-nation tour.
ALSO READ
Pedro Pascal Faces Criticism: Mister Fantastic Role Sparks Debate
Akhilesh Yadav Declares July 26 as Reservation Day Amidst BJP Criticism
Ghana's Cocoa Comeback: Revival Strategies in Action
ONS Revamps to Restore Data Integrity Amid Criticisms
Tragedy in Kangra: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Criticism of Negligence