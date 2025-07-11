Left Menu

State Department Overhaul: Swift Changes Ahead Amid Supreme Court Ruling

The U.S. State Department is set for a major overhaul following a Supreme Court ruling, with plans to lay off employees to align with President Trump's 'America First' agenda. This reorganization aims to streamline the department, despite ongoing legal challenges and potential widespread layoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department is poised for a significant restructuring phase, following a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week. According to spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the department will swiftly implement plans to downsize, aligning with President Trump's 'America First' foreign policy agenda.

While final layoff details remain unspecified, Bruce stated that termination notices are expected imminently. The move comes after several delays, with the initial plan set forth by President Trump in February to overhaul the diplomatic core, now moving forward post-legal hurdles.

In Kuala Lumpur, Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that the reorganization would align with previous Congressional notifications, indicating a reduction strategy rather than targeting individuals. The reshaping of over 300 bureaus is central to the plan, impacting thousands of positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

