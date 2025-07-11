Left Menu

Dollar Resurgence and Market Optimism Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. dollar rose against major currencies, gaining strength as investors sought riskier assets amidst trade tensions. Nvidia achieved a $4 trillion valuation, and cryptocurrencies reached record highs. While the real slid due to a threatened tariff on Brazilian exports, optimism persists with a potential U.S. interest rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:17 IST
Dollar Resurgence and Market Optimism Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar demonstrated resilience by rising against major currencies like the euro and Swiss franc on Thursday. Currency markets largely ignored President Donald Trump's recent tariff declarations, barring Brazil, where a potential 50% levy sent the real plummeting. Risk appetite among investors increased as severe tariff consequences seem unlikely.

Nvidia made history by becoming the first stock valued at $4 trillion, while bitcoin soared to a record over $113,000. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields inched higher following unexpected declines in jobless claims last week. The yield on these Treasury notes rose slightly to 4.352%. Optimism was further fostered by Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting interest rate cuts could be on the horizon.

The dollar strengthened 0.37% against the Swiss franc, poised for a rise after two losing sessions. It remained stable against the Japanese yen. The euro dipped 0.23% and was heading for consecutive losses against the dollar. Despite Brazil's diplomatic approach to Trump's tariff ultimatum, the real suffered notable losses, dropping 2.8% and ending the session down 0.56% against the dollar.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025