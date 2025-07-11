Left Menu

Keir Starmer to Meet Donald Trump in Scotland

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit the United States, meeting President Donald Trump in Scotland. This marks Trump's first visit to Britain since last year's election. Details of the visit are still being finalized, with Scottish police preparing for the potential diplomatic event.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during his trip to Scotland this month, a source confirmed on Thursday. The visit marks an important diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

While specific dates for this high-profile meeting have not yet been finalized, the source indicated that both parties are keen to solidify arrangements soon. The source, who requested anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly, provided these insights.

In anticipation of Trump's trip, Scottish police have begun preparations, suggesting a significant level of interest and scrutiny surrounding this potential visit. This would be Trump's first visit to the U.K. since the previous U.S. presidential election.

