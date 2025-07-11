Ben & Jerry's Appoints New CEO Amid Legal Dispute with Unilever

Jochanan Senf has been tapped as the global CEO of Ben & Jerry's, taking the helm amid a contentious legal battle with parent company Unilever. The leadership overhaul follows Unilever's controversial ousting of former CEO Dave Stever, a move Ben & Jerry's claims violates their agreement.

Founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry's has maintained a distinct socially conscious mission since Unilever's acquisition in 2000. Senf, who previously served as managing director of Ben & Jerry's Europe, brings a wealth of experience from senior roles within Unilever's foods division.

The leadership change comes as Unilever is set to spin off its ice cream businesses, which include the iconic Ben & Jerry's, along with Magnum and Breyers, later this year. The future of Ben & Jerry's amid these changes remains a focal point for both stakeholders and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)