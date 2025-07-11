Ben & Jerry's Appoints New CEO Amid Legal Dispute with Unilever
Jochanan Senf has been appointed as the global CEO of Ben & Jerry's, following a legal dispute where the parent company Unilever removed former CEO Dave Stever. This leadership change occurs as Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream business. Senf's prior experience includes roles in Ben & Jerry's Europe and Unilever's foods division.
Jochanan Senf has been tapped as the global CEO of Ben & Jerry's, taking the helm amid a contentious legal battle with parent company Unilever. The leadership overhaul follows Unilever's controversial ousting of former CEO Dave Stever, a move Ben & Jerry's claims violates their agreement.
Founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry's has maintained a distinct socially conscious mission since Unilever's acquisition in 2000. Senf, who previously served as managing director of Ben & Jerry's Europe, brings a wealth of experience from senior roles within Unilever's foods division.
The leadership change comes as Unilever is set to spin off its ice cream businesses, which include the iconic Ben & Jerry's, along with Magnum and Breyers, later this year. The future of Ben & Jerry's amid these changes remains a focal point for both stakeholders and consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
