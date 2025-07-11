Columbia Student Seeks $20M After Prolonged Detention

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student of Palestinian descent, has filed a $20 million claim against the Trump administration after being detained for over 100 days by U.S. immigration authorities. Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, was held while the former administration accused him of undermining U.S.-Israel relations.

In March, Khalil was arrested and spent months in detention, sparking a legal battle over his alleged unconstitutional targeting due to political activism. DHS has described the claim as "absurd," defending the detention as legally within its rights.

A New Jersey judge ruled in June that Khalil's detention violated his free speech rights, leading to his release on bail. Khalil demands not only financial compensation but also an apology and assurance against future similar actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)