Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Trade Tension

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, effective August 1. Additional blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% are planned for other trade partners. Trump's trade war escalates, hitting allies Japan and South Korea, with a significant 50% tariff on copper imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 06:07 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Trade Tension
tariff

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared that the United States will levy a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1. This latest development comes as Trump also sets blanket tariffs ranging from 15% to 20% on most other trading partners.

According to a letter released on his social media platform, Trump informed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of the imminent tariff increase, warning it could rise further if Canada retaliates. The move extends the trade conflict, as new tariffs were also introduced on allies such as Japan and South Korea, alongside a substantial 50% tariff on copper.

During an NBC News interview, Trump discussed potential tariffs for countries not yet notified, emphasizing that not everyone will receive a formal letter. Instead, blanket tariffs are being prepared for various nations, with percentages to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025