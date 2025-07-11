Punjab CM's Jibe at PM Modi's Foreign Diplomatic Endeavors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently leveled sharp criticisms at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning Modi's prioritization of international visits over addressing India's pressing issues. Mann's remarks came on the heels of Modi's return from a five-nation tour.

During a media briefing post-cabinet meeting, Mann mockingly questioned the significance of foreign accolades received by Modi from countries with smaller populations, as India's vast populace faces numerous challenges.

Reacting to Mann's assertions, the Ministry of External Affairs labeled these comments 'irresponsible' and stressed the necessity of maintaining diplomatic ties, thereby distancing itself from Mann's views.