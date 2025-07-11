Political Tensions Rise as TMC Leader Shot Dead in West Bengal

A 38-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, escalating tensions in the area, police reported on Friday. The violent incident occurred in the Bhangar locale on Thursday night, reportedly targeting Rajjak Khan, a close associate of TMC's Canning Purba MLA, Saokat Molla.

The attack unfolded as Khan, the TMC's Chaltaberia unit president, was returning home after a party meeting. Preliminary investigations indicate Khan suffered three gunshot wounds before being repeatedly stabbed by the assailants.

Political blame has been cast by TMC toward the Indian Secular Front (ISF), with allegations of ISF-sheltered criminals responsible for the murder, a claim rejected by ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique, who blames intra-party conflict within TMC. The area has a history of political strife between ISF and TMC factions.