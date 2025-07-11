Left Menu

PKK Militants to Disarm: A New Dawn in Turkish Relations

In a historic move, PKK militants will surrender their arms in northern Iraq, potentially ending a long-standing insurgency with Turkey. The process, initiated after leader Abdullah Ocalan's call, involves regional and international stakeholders, aiming to address Kurdish political demands and foster peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sulaymaniyah | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:17 IST
PKK Militants to Disarm: A New Dawn in Turkish Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a historic development set to redefine regional dynamics, militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are scheduled to surrender their weapons in a ceremony in northern Iraq this Friday. This landmark event marks a potential cessation to a conflict with Turkey that has persisted for decades, claiming over 40,000 lives and impacting the socio-political and economic fabric of the region.

The disarmament, a strategic decision made by the PKK in response to their leader Abdullah Ocalan's call earlier this year, unfolds in the city of Sulaymaniyah, where approximately 40 militants and one commander are expected to lay down their arms. The gesture signals a new chapter in PKK's history and was facilitated by talks involving Turkish and Iraqi intelligence, the Kurdistan regional government, and Turkey's pro-Kurdish Democratic People's Party (DEM).

This process is further buoyed by assurances from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's administration, which has vowed to protect the disarmament process from sabotage and acknowledged the formation of a commission to manage the intricacies of transitioning the PKK into democratic politics. The success of this initiative could redefine Turkey's approach to Kurdish political issues and lay the groundwork for enduring peace.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025