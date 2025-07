Diplomatic Tensions Rise at ASEAN Security Forum

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded his second day at a Southeast Asian security conference with high-stakes discussions with his Chinese counterpart as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing, driven by disagreements on trade, security, and China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Rubio's visit to the ASEAN forum in Malaysia marked his first official trip to Asia, concluding with his initial face-to-face talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Prior to this, Rubio engaged in discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, exploring new pathways for Ukraine peace talks.

At the conference, Rubio addressed complaints regarding US tariffs, emphasizing that security concerns, particularly about Chinese influence, occupied most conversations. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized US trade policies, bolstering China's image as a stable partner in regional talks. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong underscored the importance of US engagement for regional stability, advocating for a balanced power dynamic in Southeast Asia.