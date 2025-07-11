Life and Fear: Kyiv's Nightly Battle Under Drone Fire

In Kyiv, daily routines persist amid Russian drone and missile assaults. The Ukrainian capital, vibrant by day, turns into a battleground by night, forcing residents into shelters. The terrifying attacks have intensified, sending swarms of drones over the city, sometimes exceeding 700 in number.

Residents recount sleepless nights filled with explosions, and a fear that stops only at daybreak. Despite the constant threat, the community shows resilience, maintaining humor and continuity in daily life. Many refuse to be demoralized, portraying life as if navigating a survival game, balancing routine with the omnipresent war.

This attack strategy, as many believe, aims to spread fear and increase civilian tragedies. However, solidarity and determination among Kyiv's residents remain unbroken. The war continues to test their strength, but life goes on — children play, parents smile, and the community stands united against the hostility.

