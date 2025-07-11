Left Menu

Shivakumar Denies Leadership Change Rumors Amidst Speculative Storm

In response to ongoing rumors about a potential leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's position, stating both leaders' focus remains on government responsibilities. Despite earlier speculations of a rotational power-sharing arrangement, Shivakumar insists no discussions regarding leadership transitions have taken place.

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:32 IST
In light of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assertion that he will complete his five-year term, his deputy, D K Shivakumar, confirmed that all questions on the matter had been addressed. Shivakumar, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after returning from New Delhi, emphasized the Chief Minister's transparency.

Both leaders recently visited the national capital to engage with the Congress high command. Shivakumar dismissed speculation regarding power-sharing arrangements, asking why reporters were concerned about internal matters when they have unresolved issues themselves.

Amidst mounting support for his future leadership, Shivakumar declined to comment on potential succession plans. Meanwhile, both leaders confirmed that their discussions with the Congress focused on appointing party workers to various positions, not on changing leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

