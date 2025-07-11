Controversial Video Sparks Debate over Minister's Financial Transparency

A video of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, featuring a partially opened bag with what looks like bundles of cash, has gone viral, sparking allegations and controversy. Shirsat, a Shiv Sena minister, dismissed claims of it being a money bag, asserting instead that the bag contained only clothes.

The video, shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on X, prompted him to urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take note of the incident. Raut criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, implying that his reputation continues to deteriorate in light of such controversies.

The video's emergence came on the heels of reports that the Income Tax Department is scrutinizing Shirsat's finances due to a significant increase in his declared assets, soaring from Rs 3.3 crore in 2019 to Rs 35 crore in 2024. Shirsat stated he needs more time to respond to the income tax notice.