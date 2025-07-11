Bihar's Booth-Level Agitation: A Political Surge in Electoral Preparation

In Bihar, an intense political fervor surrounds the revision of electoral rolls as over 1.5 lakh booth-level agents have been appointed by various parties. Despite initial opposition, many parties have shown unprecedented engagement, revealing the political stakes involved in this preludial battle.

The Election Commission's disclosures indicate a 13% surge in registered BLAs since the initiation of this electoral exercise on June 24. Consequently, the gigantic task has encapsulated over 5.22 crore voters, more than two-thirds of Bihar's electorate.

Opposition concerns linger with the likes of CPI(ML) Liberation and Congress pushing for greater BLA representation. Meanwhile, top contributors like JD(U) and BJP, with substantial additions to their BLA numbers, prepare to harness this momentum in looming elections as the Supreme Court deliberates crucial legal interventions.

