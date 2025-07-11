Left Menu

Bihar's Booth-Level Agitation: A Political Surge in Electoral Preparation

Over 1.5 lakh booth-level agents have been appointed for Bihar's electoral roll revision. Political parties, including those initially opposed, are actively participating. The number of BLAs has risen by 13% since June 24, with parties like CPI(ML) and Congress significantly increasing their engagement for effective voter representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar, an intense political fervor surrounds the revision of electoral rolls as over 1.5 lakh booth-level agents have been appointed by various parties. Despite initial opposition, many parties have shown unprecedented engagement, revealing the political stakes involved in this preludial battle.

The Election Commission's disclosures indicate a 13% surge in registered BLAs since the initiation of this electoral exercise on June 24. Consequently, the gigantic task has encapsulated over 5.22 crore voters, more than two-thirds of Bihar's electorate.

Opposition concerns linger with the likes of CPI(ML) Liberation and Congress pushing for greater BLA representation. Meanwhile, top contributors like JD(U) and BJP, with substantial additions to their BLA numbers, prepare to harness this momentum in looming elections as the Supreme Court deliberates crucial legal interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

