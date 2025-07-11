Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Threatening India's Secular and Socialist Fabric

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to omit secularism and socialism from the Constitution, while undermining legislation meant to protect the poor and tribal communities. He urged citizens to fight for their rights under BJP rule, highlighting concerns over privatization and electoral manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:37 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government. In a speech, Kharge alleged that the government is making moves to erase secularism and socialism from the Indian Constitution and weakening laws designed to safeguard the poor and tribal communities.

Kharge criticized the government's privatization policies, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selling public assets to friends. He further claimed constitutional institutions are being influenced by the BJP, compromising fair electoral processes, as seen in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Kharge also targeted the BJP for its lack of contribution to Odisha's development and accused them of threatening the voting rights of marginalized groups in states like Bihar. He called out the Modi government for its silence on Trump's claims of mediating in the India-Pakistan conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

