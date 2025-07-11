EU Considers Actions to Press Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
The European Union is deliberating measures against Israel due to humanitarian concerns in Gaza, potentially suspending key agreements. Discussions come amidst pressure from EU members to address the crisis and negotiate existing trade talks with the U.S. Israel has agreed to improve humanitarian access to Gaza.
The European Union is exploring measures to exert pressure on Israel concerning the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, announced its top diplomat. This move follows discussions among EU member states about potential human rights violations by Israel.
On Thursday, the EU's diplomatic service proposed ten political actions against Israel, citing recent findings of possible breaches in human rights obligations under EU-Israel agreements. Options range from suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which involves trade, to halting certain technical projects.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas explained on Friday that these options were a response to member states' calls for intensified efforts to ameliorate the suffering in Gaza's ongoing war. Israel has agreed to expand humanitarian access, while continuing negotiations with the U.S. on a trade deal amid tariff threats from President Trump.
