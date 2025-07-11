Left Menu

BJP Unveils New Leadership Team in Kerala

The BJP in Kerala, led by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has announced new office-bearers as part of a strategic move to bolster the party's influence. The team includes general secretaries and vice-presidents aimed at strengthening ties with Christian communities, ahead of upcoming elections.

In a strategic reshuffle, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed a fresh lineup of party office-bearers in Kerala on Friday.

Among the new appointees are general secretaries M T Ramesh, Sobha Surendran, S Suresh, and Anoop Antony. Former DGP R Sreelekha and Shaun George, son of ex-MLA P C George, are among the ten vice-presidents named in the list.

Other notable appointments include K S Radhakrishnan, C Sadanandan Master, P Sudheer, C Krishnakumar, B Gopalakrishnan, K Soman, K A Aneesh Kumar, and Abdul Salam. Additionally, E Krishnadas assumes the role of treasurer. The inclusion of figures like Shaun George and Anoop Antony is expected to enhance the BJP's standing within Christian communities, as the party gears up for the local body elections and Assembly polls.

